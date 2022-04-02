National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

