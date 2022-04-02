National Asset Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

