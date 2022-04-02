National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

