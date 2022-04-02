National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C($2.65). The business had revenue of C$16.99 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.