National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCE. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.92.

TSE:BCE opened at C$70.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a one year low of C$57.20 and a one year high of C$71.94. The firm has a market cap of C$63.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

