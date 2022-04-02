National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 131.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

