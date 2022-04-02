National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,450 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $423.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.53 and its 200 day moving average is $409.05. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

