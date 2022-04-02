National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 208,209 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after buying an additional 1,482,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 893,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,575,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

