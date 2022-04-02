National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MMS opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

