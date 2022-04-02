National Bank of Canada FI Invests $718,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

