National Bank of Canada FI Invests $924,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $443.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.66 and a 200-day moving average of $482.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

