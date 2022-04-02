National Bank of Canada FI Takes $815,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,301 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $112.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

