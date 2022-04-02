National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

