National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 464,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. National Grid has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Grid by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Grid by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

