National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 561,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,969. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

