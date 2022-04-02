National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NATI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
National Instruments stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 561,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,969. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.