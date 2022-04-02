Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 235,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,769. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $934.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $43,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

