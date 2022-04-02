Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

NLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nautilus by 30.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.