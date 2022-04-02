Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Navigator stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Navigator (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.