Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Navigator stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

