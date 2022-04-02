Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

