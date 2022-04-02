nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.96.

NCNO stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 2,509,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,740. nCino has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in nCino by 713.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 51.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 145.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

