Neal H. Shah Sells 3,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $899,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $253.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

