Neenah (NYSE:NP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 195,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Neenah has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $701.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,802,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neenah by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

