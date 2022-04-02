Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NNI traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 72,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,765. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Nelnet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nelnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

