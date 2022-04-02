Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,181.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €92.50 ($101.65) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Friday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

