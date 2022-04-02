NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

