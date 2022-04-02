Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.47. 4,644,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.49 and a 200-day moving average of $532.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.