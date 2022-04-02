New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Relic by 94,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Relic by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. 656,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,341. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

