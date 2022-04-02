New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.88.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE NEWR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. 656,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,341. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
