New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE EHC opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

