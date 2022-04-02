New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.85 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

