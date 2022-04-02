New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.