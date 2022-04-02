New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Materion worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Materion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Materion by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

MTRN stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.39. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

