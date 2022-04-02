New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,702 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of 3D Systems worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

