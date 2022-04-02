Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

