Newmont Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NEM opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

