News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. 316,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,796. News has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.