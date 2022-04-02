NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 8,716.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,716.25 ($114.18).

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.75) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.48) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($121.17) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get NEXT alerts:

LON NXT traded up GBX 76 ($1.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,108 ($80.01). 291,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,894. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($73.07) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($111.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,711.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,530.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($101.59) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($130,943.08).

About NEXT (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.