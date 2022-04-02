Nicholas Smithson Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) Stock

Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Smithson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.28), for a total value of A$370,000.00 ($278,195.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Newfield Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. It explores for diamond and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tongo diamond project, which covers an area of 134 square kilometers in eastern Sierra Leone. Newfield Resources Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in North Fremantle, Australia.

