Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.59. 162,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,963,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

