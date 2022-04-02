Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.95

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Nippon Active Value Fund stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.12. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.90).

Get Nippon Active Value Fund alerts:

In other Nippon Active Value Fund news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of Nippon Active Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £19,861.60 ($26,017.29).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.