NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 477,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

