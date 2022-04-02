NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $2.22 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.
In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
