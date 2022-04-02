NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,600 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average is $193.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

