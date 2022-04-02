Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 10.3% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,722,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 252,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)
