Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 10.3% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,722,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 252,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

