Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

