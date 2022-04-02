Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

NBI stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 176 ($2.31). 48,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,689. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In related news, insider Peter R. Harris acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £33,800 ($44,275.61). Also, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams bought 10,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,923.76).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.