Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 33.0% in March

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

