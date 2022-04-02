Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NRIM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,290. The company has a market cap of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

