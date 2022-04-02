Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Novonix stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.
Novonix Company Profile
