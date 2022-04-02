Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,735. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $157.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

