Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $625.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

